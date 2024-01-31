Tunisia, UN Agency Sign Deal To Boost Social Protection For Farmers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Tunisia inked an agreement to improve social protection for Tunisia’s agricultural workers, the Tunisian Ministry of Social Affairs said.

The agreement was signed in Tunis by Tunisia’s Social Affairs Minister Malek Ezzahi and Mohamed Amrani, acting representative for FAO’s subregional office for North Africa.

The deal would launch action programs for social security benefits for farmers and fishers.

Ezzahi stressed the vital role of agricultural workers in the country’s economy and food security and said they need better working conditions. (Xinhua/NAN)





