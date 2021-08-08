U.S Top Medal Table For 3rd Successive Olympics + Final Medal Table

U.S Top Medal Table For 3rd Successive Olympics + Final Medal TableAfrican News, Latest News, News, Sports News Sunday, August 8th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The U.S topped the Olympics medals table for the third successive time after ending the Tokyo Games on Sunday with a best 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals.
American highlights included veteran Alysson Felix winning a gold medal in the 4×400 metres relay and a bronze medal individually to become their most decorated track athlete of all-time.
In the pool, they also had massive success.
This was through freestyle stars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, though she was beaten by upcoming Australian Ariarne Titmus in a couple of the shorter races.
China, hosts of the Winter Games in 2022, were second in the table with a 38-32-18 tally while hosts Japan set a national record of 27-14-17.
Great Britain had its least successful Games since Beijing 2008 but was still the top European nation on 22-21-22.
The Russian team —— officially competing as neutrals due to a doping ban —- were fifth on 20-28-23.
At the other end of the scale, minnows San Marino could celebrate an astonishing three-medal haul (0-1-2) from a delegation containing only five athletes.
Burkina Faso had its first-ever Olympic medallist through triple jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|39
|41
|33
|113
|2
|China
|38
|32
|18
|88
|3
|Japan
|27
|14
|17
|58
|4
|Great Britain
|22
|21
|22
|65
|5
|ROC
|20
|28
|23
|71
|6
|Australia
|17
|7
|22
|46
|7
|Netherlands
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|France
|10
|12
|11
|33
|9
|Germany
|10
|11
|16
|37
|10
|Italy
|10
|10
|20
|40
|11
|Canada
|7
|6
|11
|24
|12
|Brazil
|7
|6
|8
|21
|13
|New Zealand
|7
|6
|7
|20
|14
|Cuba
|7
|3
|5
|15
|15
|Hungary
|6
|7
|7
|20
|16
|South Korea
|6
|4
|10
|20
|17
|Poland
|4
|5
|5
|14
|18
|Czech Republic
|4
|4
|3
|11
|19
|Kenya
|4
|4
|2
|10
|20
|Norway
|4
|2
|2
|8
|21
|Jamaica
|4
|1
|4
|9
|22
|Spain
|3
|8
|6
|17
|23
|Sweden
|3
|6
|0
|9
|24
|Switzerland
|3
|4
|6
|13
|25
|Denmark
|3
|4
|4
|11
|26
|Croatia
|3
|3
|2
|8
|27
|Iran
|3
|2
|2
|7
|28
|Belgium
|3
|1
|3
|7
|29
|Bulgaria
|3
|1
|2
|6
|30
|Slovenia
|3
|1
|1
|5
|31
|Uzbekistan
|3
|0
|2
|5
|32
|Georgia
|2
|5
|1
|8
|33
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|4
|6
|12
|34
|Turkey
|2
|2
|9
|13
|35
|Serbia
|2
|1
|5
|8
|36
|Uganda
|2
|1
|1
|4
|37
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|0
|3
|38
|Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|4
|38
|Israel
|2
|0
|2
|4
|40
|Greece
|2
|0
|1
|3
|40
|Qatar
|2
|0
|1
|3
|42
|Bahamas
|2
|0
|0
|2
|42
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|44
|Ukraine
|1
|6
|12
|19
|45
|Belarus
|1
|3
|3
|7
|46
|Romania
|1
|3
|0
|4
|46
|Venezuela
|1
|3
|0
|4
|48
|India
|1
|2
|4
|7
|49
|Hong Kong
|1
|2
|3
|6
|50
|Philippines
|1
|2
|1
|4
|50
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|52
|South Africa
|1
|2
|0
|3
|53
|Austria
|1
|1
|5
|7
|54
|Egypt
|1
|1
|4
|6
|55
|Indonesia
|1
|1
|3
|5
|56
|Ethiopia
|1
|1
|2
|4
|56
|Portugal
|1
|1
|2
|4
|58
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|59
|Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|59
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|59
|Latvia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|59
|Thailand
|1
|0
|1
|2
|63
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|63
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|63
|Puerto Rico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|66
|Colombia
|0
|4
|1
|5
|67
|Azerbaijan
|0
|3
|4
|7
|68
|Dominican Republic
|0
|3
|2
|5
|69
|Armenia
|0
|2
|2
|4
|70
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|2
|1
|3
|71
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|3
|4
|72
|Argentina
|0
|1
|2
|3
|72
|San Marino
|0
|1
|2
|3
|74
|Jordan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|74
|Malaysia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|74
|Nigeria
|0
|1
|1
|2
|77
|Bahrain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|77
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|77
|Lithuania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|77
|North Macedonia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|77
|Namibia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|77
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|83
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|8
|8
|84
|Mexico
|0
|0
|4
|4
|85
|Finland
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|Botswana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|86
|Burkina Faso
|0
|0
|1
|1
|86
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|86
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|86
|Grenada
|0
|0
|1
|1
|86
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|86
|Moldova
|0
|0
|1
|1
|86
|Syria
|0
|0
|1
|1
