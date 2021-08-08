W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

U.S Top Medal Table For 3rd Successive Olympics + Final Medal Table

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The U.S topped the Olympics medals table for the third successive time after ending the Tokyo Games on Sunday with a best 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals.

American highlights included veteran Alysson Felix winning a gold medal in the 4×400 metres relay and a bronze medal individually to become their most decorated track athlete of all-time.

In the pool, they also had massive success.

This was through freestyle stars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, though she was beaten by upcoming Australian Ariarne Titmus in a couple of the shorter races.

China, hosts of the Winter Games in 2022, were second in the table with a 38-32-18 tally while hosts Japan set a national record of 27-14-17.



Great Britain had its least successful Games since Beijing 2008 but was still the top European nation on 22-21-22.

The Russian team —— officially competing as neutrals due to a doping ban —-  were fifth on 20-28-23.

At the other end of the scale, minnows San Marino could celebrate an astonishing three-medal haul (0-1-2) from a delegation containing only five athletes.

Burkina Faso had its first-ever Olympic medallist through triple jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango.

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1United States394133113
2China38321888
3Japan27141758
4Great Britain22212265
5ROC20282371
6Australia1772246
7Netherlands10121436
8France10121133
9Germany10111637
10Italy10102040
11Canada761124
12Brazil76821
13New Zealand76720
14Cuba73515
15Hungary67720
16South Korea641020
17Poland45514
18Czech Republic44311
19Kenya44210
20Norway4228
21Jamaica4149
22Spain38617
23Sweden3609
24Switzerland34613
25Denmark34411
26Croatia3328
27Iran3227
28Belgium3137
29Bulgaria3126
30Slovenia3115
31Uzbekistan3025
32Georgia2518
33Chinese Taipei24612
34Turkey22913
35Serbia2158
36Uganda2114
37Ecuador2103
38Ireland2024
38Israel2024
40Greece2013
40Qatar2013
42Bahamas2002
42Kosovo2002
44Ukraine161219
45Belarus1337
46Romania1304
46Venezuela1304
48India1247
49Hong Kong1236
50Philippines1214
50Slovakia1214
52South Africa1203
53Austria1157
54Egypt1146
55Indonesia1135
56Ethiopia1124
56Portugal1124
58Tunisia1102
59Estonia1012
59Fiji1012
59Latvia1012
59Thailand1012
63Bermuda1001
63Morocco1001
63Puerto Rico1001
66Colombia0415
67Azerbaijan0347
68Dominican Republic0325
69Armenia0224
70Kyrgyzstan0213
71Mongolia0134
72Argentina0123
72San Marino0123
74Jordan0112
74Malaysia0112
74Nigeria0112
77Bahrain0101
77Saudi Arabia0101
77Lithuania0101
77North Macedonia0101
77Namibia0101
77Turkmenistan0101
83Kazakhstan0088
84Mexico0044
85Finland0022
86Botswana0011
86Burkina Faso0011
86Ivory Coast0011
86Ghana0011
86Grenada0011
86Kuwait0011
86Moldova0011
86Syria0011

