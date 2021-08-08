U.S Top Medal Table For 3rd Successive Olympics + Final Medal Table

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The U.S topped the Olympics medals table for the third successive time after ending the Tokyo Games on Sunday with a best 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals.

American highlights included veteran Alysson Felix winning a gold medal in the 4×400 metres relay and a bronze medal individually to become their most decorated track athlete of all-time.

In the pool, they also had massive success.

This was through freestyle stars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, though she was beaten by upcoming Australian Ariarne Titmus in a couple of the shorter races.

China, hosts of the Winter Games in 2022, were second in the table with a 38-32-18 tally while hosts Japan set a national record of 27-14-17.

Great Britain had its least successful Games since Beijing 2008 but was still the top European nation on 22-21-22.

The Russian team —— officially competing as neutrals due to a doping ban —- were fifth on 20-28-23.

At the other end of the scale, minnows San Marino could celebrate an astonishing three-medal haul (0-1-2) from a delegation containing only five athletes.

Burkina Faso had its first-ever Olympic medallist through triple jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 39 41 33 113 2 China 38 32 18 88 3 Japan 27 14 17 58 4 Great Britain 22 21 22 65 5 ROC 20 28 23 71 6 Australia 17 7 22 46 7 Netherlands 10 12 14 36 8 France 10 12 11 33 9 Germany 10 11 16 37 10 Italy 10 10 20 40 11 Canada 7 6 11 24 12 Brazil 7 6 8 21 13 New Zealand 7 6 7 20 14 Cuba 7 3 5 15 15 Hungary 6 7 7 20 16 South Korea 6 4 10 20 17 Poland 4 5 5 14 18 Czech Republic 4 4 3 11 19 Kenya 4 4 2 10 20 Norway 4 2 2 8 21 Jamaica 4 1 4 9 22 Spain 3 8 6 17 23 Sweden 3 6 0 9 24 Switzerland 3 4 6 13 25 Denmark 3 4 4 11 26 Croatia 3 3 2 8 27 Iran 3 2 2 7 28 Belgium 3 1 3 7 29 Bulgaria 3 1 2 6 30 Slovenia 3 1 1 5 31 Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5 32 Georgia 2 5 1 8 33 Chinese Taipei 2 4 6 12 34 Turkey 2 2 9 13 35 Serbia 2 1 5 8 36 Uganda 2 1 1 4 37 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 38 Ireland 2 0 2 4 38 Israel 2 0 2 4 40 Greece 2 0 1 3 40 Qatar 2 0 1 3 42 Bahamas 2 0 0 2 42 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 44 Ukraine 1 6 12 19 45 Belarus 1 3 3 7 46 Romania 1 3 0 4 46 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 48 India 1 2 4 7 49 Hong Kong 1 2 3 6 50 Philippines 1 2 1 4 50 Slovakia 1 2 1 4 52 South Africa 1 2 0 3 53 Austria 1 1 5 7 54 Egypt 1 1 4 6 55 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 56 Ethiopia 1 1 2 4 56 Portugal 1 1 2 4 58 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 59 Estonia 1 0 1 2 59 Fiji 1 0 1 2 59 Latvia 1 0 1 2 59 Thailand 1 0 1 2 63 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 63 Morocco 1 0 0 1 63 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 66 Colombia 0 4 1 5 67 Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7 68 Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5 69 Armenia 0 2 2 4 70 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3 71 Mongolia 0 1 3 4 72 Argentina 0 1 2 3 72 San Marino 0 1 2 3 74 Jordan 0 1 1 2 74 Malaysia 0 1 1 2 74 Nigeria 0 1 1 2 77 Bahrain 0 1 0 1 77 Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1 77 Lithuania 0 1 0 1 77 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1 77 Namibia 0 1 0 1 77 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 83 Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8 84 Mexico 0 0 4 4 85 Finland 0 0 2 2 86 Botswana 0 0 1 1 86 Burkina Faso 0 0 1 1 86 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 86 Ghana 0 0 1 1 86 Grenada 0 0 1 1 86 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 86 Moldova 0 0 1 1 86 Syria 0 0 1 1























