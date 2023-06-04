U20WC: Flying Eagles Crash Out To South Korea

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria have bowed out of the 2023 U-20 World Cup after slumping to a 1-0 defeat against South Korea on Sunday.

The Flying Eagles enjoyed the earlier exchanges but failed to make them count in the quarter-final clash.

While the game ended barren after normal time, it only took South Korea five minutes into the extra-time to head home the lone goal of the match.

FT

🇰🇷South Korea 1-0 🇳🇬Nigeria

Not the result we wanted.

Our journey at the #U20WC comes to an end.#SoarFlyingEagles #FIFAU20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Zpk8uPrYIc

— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 4, 2023

Coach Ladan Bosso’s men dominated the game, especially in the first half and the latter part of the match. They had five corners in then.

One of Nigeria’s earlier efforts in the game was via AC Milan’s star Victor Eletu. However, Kim Joonhong parried his shot away for a corner kick.

As the game wore on, the Flying Eagles continued to press for a goal as the South Koreans sat back. The first half ended with no team able to break the deadlock.

When the second-half hostilities began, Coach Bosso made some switches, throwing in fresh legs as the 2005 runners-up battled to get a goal.