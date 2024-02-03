UBA Group Appoints Mary Mulili, Mohamed Samoura as MD/CEO in Kenya, Sierra Leone

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced the appointments of Ms. Mary Mulili and Mr Mohamed Alhajie Samoura, as the new Managing Directors/Chief Executive Officers of its subsidiaries in Kenya and Sierra Leone respectively.

Ms. Mulili’s appointment marks a significant milestone for UBA Kenya, as it coincides with the subsidiary’s 15th anniversary of operation and being the first female MD/CEO of UBA Kenya, her selection exemplifies the bank’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusivity in leadership roles.

Mulili, a Kenyan, boasts of experience in the corporate, commercial, public, institutional banking, SME, retail, and digital banking sectors with an extensive career spanning over two decades in the banking sector. She served as Executive Director for UBA Kenya and pivotal executive and senior roles in other commercial banks with her expertise, and leadership, delivering comprehensive business advisory services and innovative solutions.

Speaking on her selection, the Board Chairman, UBA Kenya, Mr. Alphan Njeru, disclosed that the Mulili’s appointment – which took effect last month subject to regulatory approval – comes at a crucial juncture for the subsidiary, as it is focused on accelerating growth through regional trade opportunities, digital innovation, and SME financing, aligning with the broader vision of sustainable banking.

Responding, Mulili expressed her gratitude for the opportunity towards steering UBA Kenya’s strategic vision, leveraging the UBA Group’s extensive network across 20 African countries and globally. She expressed her commitment to provide tailored financial solutions, emphasizing UBA’s dedication as a financial partner of growth for all stakeholders.

On his part, Mr. Mohamed Alhajie Samoura whose appointment as MD/CEO took effect last month, has received relevant approval from the Central Bank of Sierra Leone.

Thus, he becomes the first Sierra Leonean to hold this position since the bank’s inception in 2008, emphasising UBA’s commitment to empowering local talent and promoting human capital development.

Over the years, Samoura has garnered accolades, as he is frequently named among the 100 Most Outstanding Executives in Sierra Leone. His wealth of experience and understanding of the country’s corporate and institutional banking landscape positions him well for his role.

His appointment aligns with UBA Group’s strategic focus on localizing governance, products, and services to meet host economy requirements. UBA Sierra Leone, under his leadership, aims to be the leading financial institution in the country, with a current customer base exceeding 400,000.

Commenting on both appointments, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, said the strategic appointments underscore the bank’s commitment towards fostering diversity, empowering local talent, and driving growth across its African operations.

He took time to appreciate the outgoing MD/CEOs of Kenya and Sierra Leone, for their immense contribution to the UBA Group over the past few years.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.





