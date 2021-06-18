EFCC To Prosecute Orji Kalu Again, Says Bawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Thursday said that the commission would prosecute a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, again.

He said Kalu “will be prosecuted all over again”.

Bawa disclosed this while speaking with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that Kalu had been convicted up to the Court of Appeal before the Supreme Court ruled in his favour on technical grounds and thus order for his release.























