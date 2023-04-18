UCL: ‘Anything Is Possible,’ Lampard Optimistic About Chelsea’s Chances

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has said his side should not be counted out just yet in the UEFA Champions League, as they face Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge later in the evening.

The London club were humbled by the 14th-time champions with goals coming from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio with Ben Chilwell seeing red for cynically pulling Rodrygo back just outside the area when through on goal.

Lampard speaking in a press conference on Tuesday said his side would do their best to upturn the two-goal deficit

“Anything is possible in football and there’s no doubt that we’re a competitive team and we deserve to be here in this stage of the competition,’ said Lampard.”

“We also understand that the opponent is really high-level, but if we get things right, if we work hard, if we do the right things in the game, then anything is possible.’

The 44-year-old was confident the atmosphere at the Bridge would be critical in the tie but was insistent his boys would need to give the fans something to cheer about.

“I’ve got no doubt the atmosphere will be positive. When I say that, I’m talking about the lead-up to the game and the start of the game, the rest is a little bit down to us as a team to play with a real desire and know-how to turn the tie around,” he said.

“‘I’ve been here too many times at this level of the game at Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on an evening midweek Champions League knock-out game, so I understand that the atmosphere is going to be great.”

While examining the strengths of the opposition, Lampard was full of praise for the Italian Ancelotti and his achievements with the club since taking the reins back in 2021.

‘Looking from the outside, firstly they have a great coach in Carlo Ancelotti, who I understand very well from working with him. So I think he needs to take full credit at this moment because what we saw last season in their run to the final was an amazing resilience that he led.”

‘Then what’s very visible from the outside is a core of players that have been there for a very long time, playing at the highest level year after year. They have talent and work ethic and leadership skills and they drive the group. I’m talking obviously about Modric, Kroos, Benzema and others. They have a very good recipe for a team that will be successful over a period of time.’