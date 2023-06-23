NAFDAC: Why Made In Nigeria Indomie Noodles Are Safe For Human Consumption

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stated that Indomie noodles manufactured in Nigeria is safe for human consumption.

According to the agency made in Nigeria, noodles do not contain ethylene oxide.

The African Examiner recalls that health officials in Malaysia and Taiwan had detected ethylene oxide in Indomie’s special chicken flavour noodles. Medical experts had stated that ethylene oxide is a colourless and odourless gas used to sterilise medical equipment and plastics and a cancer-causing chemical.

Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC director-general, speaking with journalists stated that the agency would start random sample tests of the noodles from May 2.

Adeyeye stated that in the course of the probe, samples of chicken-flavoured instant noodles of different brands and seasonings were collected from production facilities across the country.

She stated that the exercise was to ensure the investigation was holistic and covered other instant noodles brands manufactured in Nigeria, aside from Indomie.



“The market visits served as surveillance for the presence of the Taiwan and Malaysian special chicken noodles in the Nigerian market,” she said.

“The samples drawn from production facilities and trade were properly packaged and delivered in good condition to our central laboratory, Oshodi, Lagos, where analytical activities commenced immediately in accordance with international standards and analysis methods.

“The technique using gas chromatography with a mass spectrometry detector was deployed.

“A total of 114 samples of instant noodles and the seasonings were received.

“We did not only analyze for ethylene oxide and its derivative 2-chloroethanol in the noodles and seasonings; we also analysed for other contaminants such as mycotoxins and heavy metals in the samples.

“Ethylene oxide or its derivative was not found in any instant noodles produced in Nigeria and their seasonings.

“The level of mycotoxin and the heavy metals were within the internationally acceptable limit. Therefore, the noodles made in Nigeria are very safe to eat.”





