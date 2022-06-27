Anglican Church Expresses Worry Over Lingering ASSU, NASU, Union Strike

….. Urges FG, To Address Issue

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Diocese of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has expressed worry over the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), calling on the federal government to urgently address all the issues that led to the strike.

It said ” Government should give urgent and holistic attention to issues on the table to avert the decaying standard of education system”

The Church which equally took a critical look at the litany of problems confronting Nigeria, including the current Insecurity challenges, urged government to rise up to its responsibility in tackling them.

It also expressed concern over the continuous Mondays sit- at- home called by the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB in South East Nigeria.

The Church, in a Communique issued at the end of the 2nd session of the 18th, Synod of the Diocese which commenced on June 23rd, and ended on 26th, Sunday June 2022, at All Saint’s Church Government Reservation Area (GRA), Enugu, noted that the IPOB sit at home has negatively affected Socio- economic activities in South East region.

African Examiner reports that Communique was signed by Most Rev. (Dr) Emmanuel Chukwuma, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical province/Bishop of Enugu Diocese, it’s Chancellor, Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the Secretary, Venerable (Dr) Stanley Nweze, and the Registrar, Barrister HBC Ogboko.

On the health sector, the Synod decried the migration of the country’s healthcare professionals to developed countries of the world in search of greener pastures.

“This trend has left a serious gap in providing Specialist healthcare services to our teeming population.

“The Synod therefore, implores the federal government to improve our health infrastructure and the remuneration package of our healthcare professionals”

Commenting on the just concluded primary elections of various political parties ahead of the 2023 general election, the, Church congratulated all the parties for the successful exercise, but frowned at the jettisoning of the zoning arrangement by the major political parties, “thereby, denying South East zone the opportunity of producing their respective presidential Candidates

“The Synod, also expresses disappointment with the manner in which money exchanged hands during the presidential primaries of the two leading political parties, thereby, giving undue advantage to the highest bidder.

According to the Communiqué, the “Synod, decries the recent massacre of innocent worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, calling on government to intensify efforts in arresting and persecuting the Perpetrators.

It also expressed worry over the incessant attacks on the people of Southern Kaduna by terrorists, calling on Christians all over the country through the umbrella body, “Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, to develop a strategy to counter the Jihadists movement of the present administration in Nigeria.