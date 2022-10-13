UCL: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid On The Verge Of Champions League Exit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barcelona could drop down to the Europa League following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Nou Camp in Wednesday’s Champions League Group C fixture.

Inter were leading twice at Camp Nou only to be pegged back by a Robert Lewandowski brace, but the point still gives them a big advantage in the battle to reach the Champions League Round of 16.

All Inter have to do is beat Viktoria Plzen in the next game at home and they will mathematically be in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge booked their place in the knockout stages for the first time in their history with a 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano against Atlético Madrid.

That lack of ruthlessness will leave Diego Simeone bitterly disappointed as his side desperately needed three points from this encounter, and they are now in danger of missing out on qualification for the next round. Luckily for the side from the Spanish capital, they can still rescue themselves in the final two group games, although they could well require two victories to go through. Brugge, meanwhile, can begin to celebrate a historic achievement.