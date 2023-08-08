UK Appoints Jonny Baxter Deputy High Commissioner In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The British Deputy High Commission Lagos on Monday unveiled the appointment of Mr. Jonny Baxter as the British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in the state.

He takes over from Ben Llewellyn-Jones OBE who recently concluded three years as Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, a statement by the consulate noted.

Baxter is described as an experienced diplomat who has worked in different parts of the world.

“Prior to becoming the British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in Lagos, he served as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan from January 2021-July 2023 and Deputy Director, Finance and Performance Department at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office – FCDO (then DFID) from 2018-2020,” the statement read.

He has held various senior positions in the Department of International Development (DFID), the British Deputy High Commission added.

His track record included running the Human Development Department from 2017-2018, Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State from 2014-2016, and head of the Higher Education Taskforce Secretariat from 2013-2014 all at the DFID Headquarters, London.

Prior to these roles, the consulate said, Baxter did postings in Sudan, Iraq, Guyana and Tanzania.

Speaking on his arrival, Baxter was quoted as saying, “I am excited about this new role and I look forward to working with the people of this great country, including those in government, in the private sector and in civil society, to do all I can to help build a more prosperous Nigeria and strengthen the already impressive partnerships between the people and institutions of both our countries.”

