Ukraine Speaks On Condition For Talks With Russia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is prepared to have peace talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin on some conditions.

It could be recalled that Putin had requested to have talks with President Zelensky in Belarus.

However, the Ukrainian President has declined to convene in Belarus as it is a Russian “domain”.

According to Independent UK reports, Zelenskyy, in an address posted online, offered different locations; Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul and Baku to hold peace talks.

“Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We proposed all of them.

“We want to talk, we want to end the war but only in a country where missiles are not flying.

“Other locations are possible but we will not hold peace talks in Belarus which played a critical role in aiding Moscow’s invasion,” he was quoted to have stated