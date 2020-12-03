Umahi Sacks Political Appointees From Anyim’s LGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has sacked the political appointees he employed from Ivo local government area, where the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim comes hails from.

African Examiner reports that the governor and the former senate president have been at loggerheads after Governor Umahi defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Wednesday, Kenneth Ugbala, secretary to the state government, stated that the removal of the appointees was because of the policy of inclusive governance by Umahi’s administration.

“In keeping with the policy of inclusive governance, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi has approved the removal from office of the following political office holders from Ivo Local Government Area,” the statement read.

“They are All Senior Technical Assistant, STAs and Technical Assistants, TAs from Ivo Local Government Area.

“All Liaison Officers from Ivo Local Government Area; All Management Committee members from Ivo Local Government Area.

“The affected office holders are to handover all Government Property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner by the close of work today, 2nd December 2020.”

