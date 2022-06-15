Umahi Suspends Finance Commissioner In Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has suspended the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Okechukwu Orlando Nweze.

African Examiner gathered that he was suspended for allegedly lacking the ability to discharge his duties effectively.

Dr. Kenneth Ugbala Secretary to the State Government, SSG disclosed this in a Statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital .

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, has directed indefinite suspension of Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon.

Okechukwu Orlando Nweze with effect from June 15th 2022, for his inability to discharge his duties effectively.

“In the light of the above, Mr Orlando Nweze is hereby directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development before the close of work on Wednesday 15th June 2022.

The embattled Commissioner was however directed to ensure strict compliance with the directive.