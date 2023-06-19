UNICEF, Harp On Need For Synergy Between Media, Education Ministries For Increase Uptake In Nigerian Learning Passport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to arouse interest of teachers, students and other Stakeholders on the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP) concept via various mass media channels in three states of Enugu, Benue, and Cross River, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Enugu Field Office has organized a one day Media Dialogue on Communications Results for the programme.

The three States are among the eight under the Enugu Field Office of the international organization.

Speaking during the event weekend in Enugu, the Chief of UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Mrs Juliet Chiluwe explained that the media dialogue was aimed at acquainting the Journalists network in the three states on the Nigerian Learning Passport model and it’s potential for educational advancement among the children.

Represented by Mrs. Agatha Nzeribe, Education specialists UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Chiluwe, stated that NLP is a new solution designed to close learning gaps in the country.

According to her, from an education perspective no child would be left out no matter the challenges, adding “that is UNICEF’s commitment to Nigerian children” .

The UNICEF Enugu Field office boss, frowned that 3 out of 4 children in Nigeria cannot read or solve simple math problems saying that Nigerian Learning Passport provides an alternative to learning process as it gives skill to people in the education system and provides continuous access to education for all children and teachers.

Chiluwe, noted that from the last MIcs report, the three States need to do more work to grow the number of Registration on NLP in the state.

She therefore urged the media network in the three states to cooperate with various state ministries of education to build an education campaign in the states to enhance more registration of children on (NLP).

In her remark earlier, the Communications Officer , UNICEF Enugu Field Office Dr. Mrs. Ijeoma Onuoha Ogwe who highlighted the objectives of the meeting explained that UNICEF has done a lot of interventions in the eight states Where she operates

to encourage the Nigerian learning passport after the launch.

She stated that despite assisting in training some of the teacher the organization also provided some tablets in various States.

The Communication officer, however, stressed the importance of NLP to the children, calling on the media to develop a strategic and aggressive marketing approach with a view to upgrading and grow the number of Registration on NLP in the states where they operate.

Also speaking, the permanent secretary Enugu State Ministry of Education, who spoke through the Director Planning Research and statistics, Mr. Christ Edenwatu disclosed that the state would henceforth ensure that all the head teachers in all the public schools comply with the registration of NLP starting with them and every member of the class.

He called on the pupil’s that have the opportunity of having Android phones to use them for meaningful things like NLP instead of using them for film watching.

In a presentation on the Registration of the NLP, the former Special Adviser to the immediate past Enugu state commissioner for Education, Mr. Celestine Ngwu, explained how to easily register the NLP, without much stress.

He demonstrated how one email address could be used to register every member of a class one after the other, instead of opening different Gmail addresses, saying the process could be done through what he called email alliance with either phone or Laptop .

The event featured paper presentations on NLP by UNICEF Enugu Field office.





