UNIOSUN Refutes Recruitment Rumour

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of Osun State University has refuted claims on social media advertising that the institution was inviting applications for both academic and non-academic staff vacancies.

A statement issued by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, on Tuesday, disclosed that the institution’s advertisements were not placed on social media, but in the national dailies.

Adesoji, who described the advertisement as fake, disclosed that it should be ignored by the general public since it does not come from the university’s management.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Management of Osun State University has been drawn to the message circulating in various social media platforms that the university is embarking on massive job recruitment into the academic and nonacademic positions.

“The fraudulent advertisement is just another means to defraud the unsuspecting public. Furthermore, it presupposes that whoever brings such old advertisements back into circulation has a motive of misleading and misinforming the public for his/her selfish interests.

“To this end, the management of Osun State University wishes to reiterate that there is currently no massive recruitment into the university. The advertisement is fake in its entirety and should be ignored by the general public.”





