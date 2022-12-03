UNIZIK Undergraduate Commits Suicide Over Inability To Cope With Studies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 300-level student of Business Administration at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Ebuka Joshua has reportedly committed suicide.

Unizik Plus, a campus press outfit in the school confirmed this on Friday via a Facebook post.

The post read: “300L, UNIZIK Student Of Business Administration Reportedly Dies After Poisoning Himself With Sniper. | #unizik_plus

“Stories have it that the deceased Ebuka Joshua has been battling with depression from the beginning of this semester following his inability to cope with his studies.

“May his soul rest in peace!”

Suicide among university students in Nigeria has lately become a disturbing trend.

In October 2022, a young man identified as Ugwoke Jerry committed suicide in Nsukka, Enugu State.