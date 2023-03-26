W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Unknown Gunmen Kill 2 Police Men In Enugu

Posted by Enugu, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, March 26th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Attack on security Operatives by unknown gunmen in parts of  South East Nigeria resumed 

on Sunday in Enugu, as they  killed  two policemen at a checkpoint in Enugu.

It was gathered  that the arm-bearing hoodlums  launched the attack at a police checkpoint mounted close  to the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC.

A source who craved anonymity hinted that the policemen, who were on stop and search, were caught unawares by the unknown Gunmen .



However, a video currently trending on social media shows two of the policemen lying in a pool of their blood.

Efforts by our Correspondent  to speak with the state police public Relations officer DSP Daniel Ndukwe failed as his mobile phone could not go through as at the time of filing this report.

 

