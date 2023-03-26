Unknown Gunmen Kill 2 Police Men In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Attack on security Operatives by unknown gunmen in parts of South East Nigeria resumed

on Sunday in Enugu, as they killed two policemen at a checkpoint in Enugu.

It was gathered that the arm-bearing hoodlums launched the attack at a police checkpoint mounted close to the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC.

A source who craved anonymity hinted that the policemen, who were on stop and search, were caught unawares by the unknown Gunmen .

However, a video currently trending on social media shows two of the policemen lying in a pool of their blood.

Efforts by our Correspondent to speak with the state police public Relations officer DSP Daniel Ndukwe failed as his mobile phone could not go through as at the time of filing this report.