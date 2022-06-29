NEMA Tasks NYSC Members To Disseminate Massages On Risk Management In Communities Of Primary Assignment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has urged members of the National youth Service Corp (NYSC) to keep supporting the agency in disseminating it’s massage of disaster risk reduction in Communities where they are carrying out their primary assignments.

It noted that as youths, they have vital roles to play in the development of the country, adding that the progress and future of any nation, Nigeria inclusive, depends on the youths.

The Head of Owerri, Imo State, South East Nigeria operations office of NEMA, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji, stated this Wednesday in a paper entitled: “The role of NYSC Members in National Disaster Management” which he presented at the (NYSC) 2022 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1) Orientation programme, held at Eziama, in Nkwerre Council area of the State.

Nnaji, also stressed the need for the Nigerian youths as future leaders to always embrace the culture of nationalism, patriotism, loyalty and accountable leadership.

“On behalf of Ahmed Mustapha Habib, the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), it is my pleasure to welcome you all especially the corps members to this year’s National Youth Service programme, which is designed to impact our youths with values of nationalism, patriotism, loyalty and accountable leadership.

“There is no gain saying the fact that the future of any country depends on the youth, and the youths of Nigeria acknowledges this fact and have consistently laid claims to the nation’s leadership.

“While one may say that leaders are born not made, one must concede to the fact that leadership requires a certain degree of preparation before the assumption of that role.

According to the Head of operations, “this necessitated the need to mobilize our youths through the National Youth Service Scheme so as to give them the proper orientation relevant to the needs of the country.

“It is in the light of this that the National Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps came up with an initiative known as NEMA/NYSC Emergency Management Vanguards (EMVs) with the aim of contributing towards community development in the area of disaster management.

He explained that (NEMA) is a federal government Agency saddled with the responsibility of managing disasters in Nigeria.

“It has scaled up disaster management from being a relief agency to a more collaborative and proactive disaster risk reduction outfit.

“In its quest to reduce disaster, NEMA has established various disaster management groups such as disaster risk reduction club in schools, volunteer groups and of course the NEMA/NYSC Emergency Management Vanguards (EMVs).

Nnaji added that “the NEMA/NYSC EMVs initiative is intended not just to reduce disaster risk at the grassroots level, but also to give the EMVs platform to enter the communities and work with people in a more formal and collaborative manner.

“The major responsibility of this group is to carry out public enlightenment programs/awareness campaign on disaster management in their various communities.

“In addition to this, they are responsible for strengthening the capacities and preparedness of individuals and communities in emergency and disaster situation.

“They are to promote the understanding of disaster risk reduction at the community level. Please note that membership to this group is open to all, provided he or she is a youth corps member and has the passion to promote disaster management culture.

“In conclusion, I urge you all who will volunteer as Emergency Management Vanguards(EMVs) to put in your best, support and ensure that the message of disaster risk reduction is taken down to the communities of your primary assignment.