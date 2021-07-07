BREAKING: Senate Approves Buhari’s N2.3trn Foreign Loan Request

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has approved the request of the President, Major General Muhammadu (retd.), to borrow N2,343,387,942,848, to part finance the 2021 federal budget size of N13trn.

The Senate resolution following the approval of its Committee on Local and Foreign Loans as presented by the Chairman, Clifford Ordia.

The Committee recommended that the Senate approves Buhari’s request for the issuance of $3,000,000,000 but not more than $6,183,081,643.40,Eurobond in the International Capital Market.

The External Borrowing of N2,343,387,942,848, according to the panel, should be for the financing of part of the deficit authorised in the 2021 Appropriation Act.

The Committee also recommended that the Senate should approve that the amount authorised may be raised from multiple sources such as the International Capital Market and any other Multilateral or Bilateral sources as may be available.

It also recommended that the Senate directs the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Director General of the Debt Management Office and the Governor the Central Bank of Nigeria to submit to the National Assembly within 10 working days (excluding the day of close of trading) a letter containing the United State Dollars amount so raised and received as a result of the above approval together with the applicable exchange rate.

Details later….























