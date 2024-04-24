UNN Suspends Lecturer Over Alleged Sexual Harassment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has suspended indefinitely its Mr David Udo-Udom, the lecturer, allegedly involved in sexual harassment of a female student.

This is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Okwun Omeaku, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Nsukka.

According to Omeaku, the indefinite suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of a Disciplinary Panel constituted by the university to investigate the incident.

He said the affected lecturer, who is of the General Studies division, was allegedly caught in a video harassing a female student.

The PRO said that the UNN had a zero tolerance for sexual misconducts involving either staff members or students.

“UNN is among the few universities in the country that has a sexual harassment policy, which guides the relationship between our staff and students.

“As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation.

” The university management will not hesitate to punish Udoudom , according to our rules, if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel,” he said. (NAN)