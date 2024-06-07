NNL Super 8 Begins In Enugu As Handlers Sign Official Match Ball Deal With ProStar Sports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Handlers of the Nigeria National League NNL, has assured soccer fans of a robust Super 8 competition for the 2023/2024 season currently taking place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Sports Stadium Enugu, just as they signed a partnership deal with ProStar Sports Inter. as Official Match Ball Provider for the soccer fiesta.

Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the league, Emmanuel Atta, stated this Friday while speaking with Sports Journalists shortly after signing the ball deal with the firm at the Corporate headquarters of Rangers Inter FC of Enugu.

He said the soccer deal would boost the tournament which will officially commenced on Saturday, 8, June 2024.

“We are very confident that this deal wil be the best partnership NNL has ever entered”

Atta, posited that the 2023/2024 NNL league season has been superb, stressing that available Statistic has shown that it remains the best since inception of the nation’s scond Division lesgue

According to him, during the season, a total of 356 matches were executed with 236 wins at home games by various teams, adding that 52 away wins were recorded during the period under review.

The NNL boss, who insisted that the league remains the most important in the soccer space, expressed the Management commitment in maintaining the current tempo.

He said they will continue to leverage on partnership to take the league to it’s expected destination, revealing that this is the first time in the history of league where price money will be given to champions at the end of Super eight.

The league he further stated, has continued to serves as a veritable tool and bridge between the lower clubs and the Nigeria professional premier league NPFL.

Atta, also thanked the Nigeria Football Federation NFF under the watch of it’s president, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau for providing the enabling atmosphere for handlers of the NNL to operate.

Representative of ProStar Sports International, Dr. Paul Maduako, in a brief comment, said the firm has passion for the NNL, because ‘it’s the best league in Nigeria” hence, the partnership.

He hinted that at the end of the competition the company would present awards prices to individual players, as well as endorsed them as their brand Ambassadors.