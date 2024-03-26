Uproar As Bobrisky Wins ‘best Dressed Female’ Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Netizens on social media on Monday after popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky was adjudged the Best Dressed Female at the movie premiere in Lagos over the weekend and got a cash prize of N1 million.

This development has sparked social media reactions as Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, reacting via a video message shared on her Instagram account, stated that Bobrisky winning the award was a mockery of the women present at the event.

Amusa writes: “I was at a colleague of mine premiere yesterday, they said the best dressers are to be picked; one female and one male best dresser. Don’t get me wrong, the winner could be anyone but definitely not a crossdresser. I mean, what’s wrong with us? I don’t understand it.

“I cannot imagine the judges disrespecting every woman that was there. You had to pick a winner, a female best dressed and a male best dressed and you watered the efforts of all the women at the event by giving the best dressed female to a crossdresser. I don’t understand, what is wrong with us?

“If you feel you want to honour crossdressers, you should have created their own category instead of disrespecting women by giving a crossdresser the best dressed female award.”

Aside from the actress, some netizens on X took to the micro-blogging platform to express their displeasure on the award received by the cross dresser. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@itsSh0la writes: “Bobrisky winning the best female dresser is really ridiculous. Women are the biggest promoters of these type of people so they should enjoy it. They’re the “go girl” activists, they would rather encourage them than tell them the bitter truth, whereas they don’t want the same for their sons or brother. It’s ridiculous to see a man winning in a woman’s world. A man in a woman’s world will perform better than other women, a woman in a man’s world can’t outperform all men, not possible. We are built differently.”

@AFC_Forthman writes: “I see this as Nollywood promoting LGBTQ+. Because this ain’t just about dressing. From a cross-dresser to being recognized and awarded as a woman. Shame.”

@IdafumV writes: “Bobrisky is a female. She has done all the necessary surgery.”

@KatorTarkaa writes: “In other words, the best of women are still men?”

@MudashirIsmail1 writes: “ Anybody could win but definitely not supposed to be a crossdresser. Fell off and the credibility should be questioned!”

@Homiebishop writes: “This is a big embarrassment not just for our women but for the nation.”