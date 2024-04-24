Uproar Over Viral Video Of Student Being Bullied In Abuja School

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The viral video of a student being bullied by a fellow student of Lead British International School, Abuja, has sparked outrage on social media.



It all started when an X user, @mooyeeeeeee tasks netizens to demand for justice for the female student that was bullied by her classmates.

In the post on Monday night, alongside two videos, @mooyeeeeeee stated that she needed the message to go viral to get justice for the victim.

“There’s a video I’m about to post. I need you guys to help me get justice for (sic). She was bullied in her school by her classmates at Lead British School, Abuja. Pls make it go viral so she can get justice,” the post read.

In one of the videos, the victim was seen being repeatedly slapped by another female student while asking “Who broke my heart?” Memory

In another video, the victim was seen sitting close to a male classmate who was heard saying “I spoilt her relationship”.

The post gathered lots of reactions as netizens frowned against the incident enjoining the school authorities to look into the matter.

An X user, @knownso1 writes: “This is so sad to watch, don’t care what happened but she doesn’t deserve such treatment from these rascals.

“Imagine the nonsensical boy beside her even laughing. Them suppose mend that boy. But she could at least fight back and don’t allow them treat her like a coward!!”

“@Lefter_11 writes: “Her parents should involve police and also report those children to school authorities. Some of us that went to public schools will not care to let our parents know that someone bullied or beat us , we go just arrange some friends and treat them in the language they understand.”



@EricallyOk writes: “The girl learned from her parents. She brought what she was taught at home to school. Children are the mirror of their parents’ character.”



@moses_az writes: “Those saying “can’t she retaliate”. Its obvious you have never faced a gang member before. Retaliate naw make dem rush you! The school authority needs to wake up to their responsibilities.”



@OnwuatuVincent writes: “I’m more concerned about the cause of the bullying, boyfriend, Heartbreak & Relationships, while discussing the bullying their parents should consider to talk more about what they are up to. Young children exposing into relationships & heartbreak. That is more serious.”



@favour49260 writes: “This is common in schools today. It is something most of us faced as well. Senior students as well as bigger students oppress the junior ones and harass them every chance they get. Every set tries to outdo the last and leave a mark on the next. Their excuse? “It was done to us.”