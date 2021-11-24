FG Launches Enhanced E-Passport In UK

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has inaugurated enhanced e-passport to improve passport application process for Nigerians at home and abroad.

Mr Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made known in a statement in Abuja.

The minister made the disclosure at the official rollout of the enhanced e-passport at the Nigerian High Commission, London.

The minister, who revealed that the Nigerian passport was the highest affirmation of Nigerian citizenship, noted that it was the responsibility of the Federal Government to provide the passport without any stress and within a reasonable period.

He stated that “What we have come to do here (UK) is symbolic of the core mandate of the ministry and indeed the Federal Government of Nigeria affirmation of citizenship integrity.

“As we are all aware, there have been huge challenges in passport administration, from shortage of booklet to touting and an economy of corruption built around it.

“These challenges have persisted for too long and a lot of people have become cynical while others have taken them as normal and then roll with it.

On the features of the enhanced passport, Aregbesola noted that it was a big improvement over the standard passport that was introduced back in 2007.

He said it has more sophisticated security features, making it one of the most secured passports in the world.

“The enhanced e-passport is a great improvement on the biometric passport technology which Nigeria adopted in 2007 as a strategic step towards curbing forgery.

“Impersonation and other forms of frauds associated with obtaining travel document under the old machine readable passport regime.

“We are aware that technology rules the world and we are keeping abreast of the latest development in the field.

“Over the years, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had worked assiduously and in close synergy with Messrs Iris Smart Technologies Limited to develop and implement passport reforms,’’ he said.

Aregbesola said the reforms are in tandem with international best practices, including extant International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Standards and Regulations.