Veteran Juju Maestro, Dayo Kujore, Dies At 63

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Juju musician, Dayo Kujore, has died at the age of 63.

Kujore who was among the modern-day pioneers of the Nigerian-styled musical art form is said to have died on Monday, according to his daughter, Dayo Kujore.

Circumstances surrounding the ‘Soko Extra’ crooner’s death are yet to be revealed as a formal announcement is expected to be made by the family.

Kujore was born on the 4th of April, 1958 in Igbore Robiyan, Abeokuta, Ogun State to parents who were clerics of the African Church.

As a child, Kujore joined the choir in his local church and learnt how to play musical instruments such as the guitar, and the piano which made him fall in love with music.

Travelling Juju musicians who came to his village to perform at special events spotted the young Kujore’s talent and invited him to join them during their performances, which he did.

After performing with the likes of Chief Composer Jossy Olu Oguntade, MD Jaiyesinmi and Prince Adekunle, he formed a band called the Superstars with some youths, after which he formed his own band.

Following rumours that Kujore and another veteran musician, Sir Shina Peters, were in a rivalry, in an interview with Sunday PUNCH in 2019, he denied such claims stating that both of them saw those reports but laughed over them together.

“I have never fought with Shina Peters. When we read the news that we were fighting, we laughed over it together,” Kujore stated.