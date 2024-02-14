WAEC Releases 2023 Private Candidates’ Results, Says 44.29% Passed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The total number of candidates who registered for the exam was 85,600 out of which 80,904 actually wrote the exam between October 27 and December 20, 2023.

According to a statement released on the examination body’s X page, a total of 39,790, amounting to 49.18 per cent were males, while 41,114, representing 50.82 per cent were females.

“The analysis of the performance of the candidates shows that out of the eight thousand, nine hundred and four (80,904) candidates that sat the examination: forty-six thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven (46,267) candidates representing 57.19% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics); thirty-five thousand, eight hundred and thirty (35,830) candidates representing 44.29% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics,” WAEC said.

It said a total of 78,419 candidates, representing 96.93 per cent “have their results fully processed and released while 2,485 candidates, representing 3.07 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.”

“Efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, soon.”

Owing to alleged infractions committed during the examination period, WAEC said a total of 7,192 candidates, representing 8.89 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, have their results being withheld.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for consideration. Thereafter, the committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates,” the examination body said.

While advising candidates to check their results by visiting its website, WAEC urged them to confirm their status before visiting the digital certificate platform to access the digital copies of their certificates, “which have been released along with their results.”





