WaterAid, Latter Day Saint Church Donate Boreholes, Toilet Facilities To Enugu Communities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – WaterAid Nigeria, in partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, have handed over a modern motorised borehole with a 20,000-litre storage capacity, powered by a 25 KVA soundproof generator to Mboshi-Aji community, as well as a solar-powered motorized borehole and two blocks of female friendly toilets (FFT), to Eke Ozzi Market, all, in Igbo Eze North Council area of Enugu state.

Our correspondent who covered the inauguration/ official handover of the facilities funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints, to the natives of the area on Thursday, reports that the joy of the people knew no bounds.

Speaking at the events, Country Director of WaterAid, Evelyn Mere, hinted that provision of the facilities are part of a five year intervention by the organization titled: “Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery Project, supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints”

According to her, “this initiative aims to provide access to water supply and sanitation facilities in select communities, while strengthening Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) institutions for improved and sustainable WASH service delivery across the state.

“The project is in its third year. In the first two years, about 5,000 people (4,930) were provided access to clean water close to their homes, while 1500 people gained access to improved sanitation.

“Access to clean water, safe toilets, and proper hygiene is not just a basic need—it is a fundamental human right,” she declared.

“We urge the benefiting community to take ownership of these facilities, working closely with the LGA WASH Department, Water Consumer Association (WCA), Toilet Management Committee (TMC), the Amalgamated Traders Association (OMATA) and the WASH Committees (WASHCOMs) to ensure their proper management and sustainability to enhance continued WASH access for future generations

Represented by the Enugu state Lead, WaterAid, Mr. Solomon Akpanufot, the country Director, explained that the “facilities being commissioned today will provide water to 5,500 people and sanitation to 1,500 people in Mboshi-Aji community and Eke Ozzi Market, both located in Igbo Eze North LGA.

“Among these is a motorized borehole with a 20,000-litre storage capacity, powered by a 25 kVA soundproof generator, situated in Mboshi-Aji. Additionally, two blocks of female-friendly toilets and a solar-powered motorized borehole will be commissioned at Eke Ozzi Market.

“Each toilet block has four compartments designed to be accessible for people with disabilities (PWDs) and addresses the needs of women, particularly in managing their periods.

“This achievement was made possible through our collaboration with key partners, including Enugu State Small Town Water and Sanitation Agency (ENSTOWA), Enugu State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (EN-RUWASSA), the Office of the SPA to the Governor on Donor Relations, the South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSDO), the Network of Water Rights Initiatives (NEWARI), and other civil society organizations (CSOs)”

“Today, as these projects are commissioned, it is important to note that every aspect of this project aligns with the Enugu State Governor’s Executive Order 006 and WaterAid’s vision, which seeks to ensure that every community has access to clean water, decent toilets, and improved hygiene services” Mere stated.

She stated further that “Our Hygiene Behaviour Change (HBC) Campaign since the inception of this project has led to improved knowledge of hygiene behaviour of 9,365 people to date.

“The benefits of the project go beyond infrastructural development. It is about transforming lives, improving health, fostering economic growth, and restoring dignity.

“Access to clean water, safe toilets, and proper hygiene is not just a basic need—it is a fundamental human right.” she stated.

Inaugurating the facilities, Enugu state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Felix Nnamani, expressed deep appreciation to WaterAid and her partner, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints for the gesture.

He pointed out that the current Enugu state government under governor Mbah’s watch takes the issue of WASH very seriously because of its importance in human life, especially as stipulated in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Nnamani added that the state government is doing a lot in transforming the Water sector, stressing that the administration has put in place facilities to improve WASH, with a view to realizing her dream of being among states in the country that would be open defecation (OD) free, come 2025.

The Commissioner urged the two monarchs, of the localities to guide the project’s jealousy, stressing that there should be adequate security around them, just as he also harped on the need for the Communities to always imbibe culture of owning government or private amenities provided for them in their areas.

“The projects is in line with the SDG goals and is to promote a healthy environment, because the state is committed in achieving the Open defecation free in 2025”

In his remark, representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter day saints, and Stake president, Hon. Prince Oguama Solomon, explained that the gesture was in line with the Church’s mission of impacting on the lives of the people, especially the less privileged and vulnerable in the society.

He said they are emulating Jesus Christ who is the father of service to humanity, noting that the church’s philanthropic disposition is aimed at assisting those in need, even when they are not their members.

“Part of the church’s mission is to impact on the lives of the people. We render selfless services to mankind in different sector. We are emulating Jesus Christ our saviour.

The traditional rulers of the two Communities, Igwe (Dr) Simeon Osisi Itodo of Aji and Igwe Wilfred Ogbonna Ekere, of Ogurute ulo, had in their separate speeches, thanked WaterAid and it’s partners for the intervention, saying the water facilities would go a long way in improving sanitation in their respective domains.

Stakeholders present at the ceremony were, the Executive Director, South Saharan Social Development Organization SSDO, Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, Senior Special Adviser to the Enugu state governor on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene WASH, Ms Chika Mba, who doubles as the Executive Director Enugu state Rural Water supply and sanitation Agency (EN- RUWASA), Chairman House Committee on Water Resources, Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon. Onyinye Ugwu, immediate past Chairman, Igboeze North LGA, Engr. Ejike Itodo, amongst others.