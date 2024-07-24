We Can’t Withdraw From Protest We Didn’t Organise — NLC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said it is not the organiser of the planned nationwide hunger protest slated for August 1.

The union was responding to reports doing the rounds that it had pulled out of a planned national protest organised by the youths.

A statement on Wednesday, signed by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, further advised the federal government and the sub-national governments to listen to the cries of the hungry Nigerian people, and address the economic crisis.

The statement entitled “The Nigeria Labour Congress cannot withdraw from a protest that it did not organise,” partly read:

“A news report of the withdrawal of the Nigeria Labour Congress from the widely discussed national protest has been brought to our attention. The Nigeria Labour Congress debunks such story as patently false.

“The truth is that the Nigeria Labour Congress cannot withdraw from a protest that it did not organise. It is only the organisers of the speculated national protest that can decide to pull out or continue with the protest.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress has internal trade union mechanisms especially leadership decision-making processes that its industrial actions such as protests pass through before such activities are undertaken.

“Yet, the fact that the Nigeria Labour Congress is not the body organising the protest does not mean that Organised Labour is oblivious of the dire living conditions Nigerians have been subjected to by the harsh economic policies of government.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress stands in solidarity with the Nigerian people in this very trying and excruciating times.

“Pursuant to proactive engagement with the issues canvassed by the protest organisers, we have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invite the leaders of the protest movement to dialogue on their demands.

“We have advised that it would be counter-productive for government to meet the widespread anger in the land with brute force.

“Once again, we implore the Federal Government and the sub-national governments to listen to the cries of the Nigerian people and do the needful. After all, it is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The planned protest comes at a time when a newly released by the National Bureau of Statistics, indicated a rise in prices of Beans, Tomatoes, Irish potatoes, Garri, Yam and other food items in June 2024.

The NBS few days ago in another report, said headline inflation for June increased to 34.19 per cent relative to the May 2024 headline inflation rate which was 33.95 per cent.

Food inflation also rose above 40 per cent.

According to the NBS’ report on Selected Food Prices Watch report for June 2024 released in Abuja on Tuesday, the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 252.13 per cent from ₦651.12 recorded in June 2023, to ₦2,292.76 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of brown beans increased by 14.11 per cent in June from the ₦2,009.23 recorded in May 2024,” the report stated.

It said that the average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased by 320.67 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N547.28 recorded in June 2023 to N2,302.26 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomatoes increased by 55.97 per cent from the N1,479.69 recorded in May 2024,” it added.

The report said that the average price of Irish potatoes increased by 288.50 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦623.75 in June 2023 to ₦2,423.27 in June 2024.

The NBS said that the average price of 1kg of white Garri rose by 181.66 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦403.15 in June 2023 to ₦1,135.51 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of white Garri increased by 1.86 per cent from N1,114.72 recorded in May 2024.

In addition, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber rose by 295.79 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦510.77 recorded in June 2023 to ₦2,2021.55 in June 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that in June 2024, the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Kogi at ₦3,006.43, while the lowest was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,336.11.

It said that Abuja recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at ₦3,992.61, while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi at ₦1,200.

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber was recorded in Lagos at ₦3,376.54, while the lowest price was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,100.

According to the report, Gombe recorded the highest average price of 1kg of white garri at ₦1,619.27, while the lowest was reported in Taraba at ₦900.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of brown beans was highest in the North-Central at N 2,923.45, followed by the South-South at N 2,630.03.

The South-West and South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomatoes at ₦3,261.84 and ₦2,852.59, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-West at ₦1,411.16.

The report said that the South-West recorded the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber at ₦2,745.80, followed by the North-Central at ₦2,440.35, while the North-West recorded the lowest price at ₦1,238.49.

The NBS said also that the South-West and the North-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of white Garri at ₦1,199.62 and ₦1,155.63, respectively.

The report follows the Federal Government’s approval of a 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities, in a bid to address the incessant increase in food prices and ensure food security.

The suspended duty tariffs and taxes will be on the importation of certain food items across the land and sea borders which include maize, cowpeas, wheat, and husked brown rice.

The government also said it had approved some grains for onward nationwide distribution.