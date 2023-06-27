We Must Work Towards A Drug-Free Society, Says Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Monday said that his administration would work towards a drug-free society.

Tinubu spoke at the celebration of the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu who spoke through Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, observed that the event marked an important day in the global war against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He said the complex and adverse impact of illicit cultivation, manufacturing, trafficking and use of various substances was not in doubt

According to him, this year’s World Drug Day with the theme: “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention” called for the need to prioritize the well-being and dignity of individuals affected by drug abuse, recognizing their inherent worth and the importance of providing them with effective prevention and treatment interventions.

“We could not agree less with the importance of this theme now that the most vulnerable population, especially women, young people, people living in marginalized environments, high-risk drug users, people displaced by armed conflicts or natural disasters and people in rural settings, are exposed to stigma, discrimination and exclusion from mainstream opportunities” Tinubu said.

“These often face barriers in accessing the health care and social services within the society in addressing their drug use problems. Therefore, interventions to address drug use and its associated consequences need to be mindful of the fundamental individual. Stigma both social and structural, which rights of every

continues to affect people who use drugs and implicated as one of the most common barriers to access support and services must be removed”, he added

He further said, “on this World Drug Day, we stand together to reaffirm our commitment to combating drug abuse and illicit drug We will tackle the drug menace and its associated consequences in all forms and therefore call on Governments, International Organizations, Civil Stakeholders to take urgent actions to protect society, and all people by tackling the problem of illicit supply and abuse of drugs, to help raise consciousness of the threats that it poses to the society.

Tinubu urged everyone to redouble efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the country while pledging the support of his administration.

He stated that “it is crucial that we educate ourselves and others on the dangers of drug abuse and the need to stop stigma and discrimination. We must empower our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions about them with the resources they need to avoid falling lives, and provide victims to drug abuse”

The President commended officers and men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the notable achievements in the fight against illicit drugs.

“I hereby reiterate this administrations unwavering support to NDLEA for the sustenance of drug control efforts in the country and their patriotic efforts to keep the country safe”

He implored religious leaders, traditional leaders, educational institutions, opinion leaders, civil society organizations and all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with the government in fighting the menace of drugs.

“We must come together as a Nation to create the conditions for a drug-free society, where individuals can thrive and reach their full potentials”, he said.





