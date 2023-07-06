We Will Stop Oil Exploitation In South-East Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention, Says Simon Ekpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Biafra agitator and Separatist, Simon Ekpa, has stated that only the quick release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra will stop the sit-at-home order in the southeast.

Ekpa, the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government who is based in Finland, made this known on Wednesday in a statement.

The African Examiner recalls that recall that the Finland-based lawyer declared a week-long sits-at-home order in the southeast as he called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Ekpa, the sit-at-home in the region will stop with Kanu’s release.

“Our message to the Nigerian government is to release MNK immediately, or we will add another strict measure to civil disobedience, and this time is to stop oil exploitation in Biafra soil”, he said.

“We are also officially notifying the Nigerian government of our preparation for the Self Referendum and calling on the government to support the self-referendum, which is the true democratic process to restore peace and stability in the region”, he stated.





