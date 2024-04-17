We’ll Attack Fiercely Against Retaliatory Attack – Iran President Cautions Israel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, has cautioned Israel against any attempt to retaliate against last weekend’s drone and missile attack.

Raisi made the caution while speaking in separate phone calls to various foreign leaders saying that Iran would respond “more fiercely, widely, and painfully” if Israel retaliated the attack when he

Also, Iranian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, cautioned that Iran would respond against Israel within a “few seconds” of an Israeli retaliatory attack.

Kani cautioned that Iran would strike “faster and stronger” if Israel retaliated to its last weekend strike.