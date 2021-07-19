W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

We’re Not Aware Of Any Military Plane Crash -Nigeria Air Force

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, July 18th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Air Force has refuted claims that a military plane crashed in Kaduna.

“No crash in Kaduna. No aircraft left Yola for Kaduna,” Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwet stated in a message to Journalists.



“I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations.”

Recall  that reports circulating online had stated that a military plane left Yola and crashed in Kaduna on Sunday afternoon.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=65580

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us