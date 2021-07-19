We’re Not Aware Of Any Military Plane Crash -Nigeria Air Force

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Air Force has refuted claims that a military plane crashed in Kaduna.

“No crash in Kaduna. No aircraft left Yola for Kaduna,” Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwet stated in a message to Journalists.

“I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations.”

Recall that reports circulating online had stated that a military plane left Yola and crashed in Kaduna on Sunday afternoon.























