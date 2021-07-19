We’re Not Aware Of Any Military Plane Crash -Nigeria Air Force

We’re Not Aware Of Any Military Plane Crash -Nigeria Air ForceAfrican News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, July 18th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Air Force has refuted claims that a military plane crashed in Kaduna.
“No crash in Kaduna. No aircraft left Yola for Kaduna,” Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwet stated in a message to Journalists.
“I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations.”
Recall that reports circulating online had stated that a military plane left Yola and crashed in Kaduna on Sunday afternoon.
