What G5 Members Discussed With Tinubu — Makinde

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has disclosed that the G5 otherwise known as the Integrity Group visited the President Bola Tinubu to brief him of the latest happenings and the group’s stance for fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Makinde, who was flanked by the four other members of the group who are now immediate past governors, further acknowledged that nation building is a difficult task and demand constant evaluation.

The G5, according to him, will keep meeting with the President on the way forward for the country.

Addressing State House correspondents, the Oyo governor said, “Nation building is a very difficult task. You have to keep evaluating, you know what you’re doing, where you’re going. So, we have to keep seeing the President, you know, to let him know what is happening.

“The G-5, the Integrity Group, came to let the President know what we stood for: fairness, justice, and equity.

This is the third time that Makinde would be visiting the President with some members of the group in the last one week.

In attendance at the meeting alongside Makinde were four former governors within the party. They are former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The current governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah was also present.

The G5 made up of aggrieved politicians within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked against the emergence of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the last elections and backed the return of power to Southern Nigeria.