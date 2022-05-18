What I ‘ll Do For Abuja If You Vote For Me, Amaechi Tells Abuja Delegates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Rivers and presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi has stated that the federal capital territory (FCT) will be regarded as a state if he is elected president.

African Examiner recalls that indigenes of the FCT have been complaining about being marginalized in the activities of governance and they want to be included in governance.

A constitutional amendment bill was made in March which was aimed at providing for an office of a mayor for the FCT but it did not go through at the national assembly.

Amaechi stated that in addition to the FCT being recognised as a state, indigenes will be in charge of the process of appointing a minister for the nation’s capital.

“If you elect me as your president, ministers will know their portfolio before they get to the national assembly so that when the national assembly is interviewing a minister, they’ll interview the minister to know their capacity, to see how qualified he is to be minister for transport for instance. So that when they are asked questions, it will border on how they can tackle challenges in those sectors,” he said.

“I will treat you like a state, but you must give me the power to treat you like a state by voting for me. If given the chance, the FCT minister will be from FCT.

“All of us will participate collectively. So that if we fail or succeed all of us will be participants in either the failure or the success. But I can assure you we won’t fail because I’ve never failed.”