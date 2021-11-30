Biden Urges booster shots Amid Growing Concern For Omicron Variant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – U.S. President, Joe Biden, has urged vaccinated Americans to get their COVID-19 booster shots amidst the growing concerns about the potential threat posed by the new Omicron variant.

Biden, who made the call on Monday, also pleaded with those who have yet to be vaccinated to get their first dose.

He made the remarks after meeting with his COVID-19 Advisers, following a World Health Organisation (WHO)’s warning that the global risk of the new Omicron variant is “very high” as the list of countries reporting cases of the variant grows.

“The best protection against this new variant or any of the variants out there, the ones we’ve been dealing with already, is getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster shot.

“Most Americans are fully vaccinated, but not yet boosted,” Biden said.

The U.S. President said he didn’t believe that there would be a need for lockdowns like the ones seen in 2020, but urging people to still wear a mask in crowded indoor areas.

Biden also said he didn’t anticipate any other travel restrictions, pointing out that it could change, depending on the spread of the virus.

“The variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.

“While administration officials believe the current vaccines will likely provide protection against the new variant, the U.S. will do everything possible to accelerate the production of new vaccines or boosters if needed.

“We’re throwing everything we can at this virus, tracking it from every angle, and that’s what we have to keep doing,” American president said.

U.S. administration officials have said it could be several weeks before they know whether the variant has the ability to erode the protection offered by the vaccine and what level of severity and transmissibility it has.

In the meantime, public health officials have said they believe the surge in antibodies created by a booster shot could offer one of the best defenses for the time being.

NAN