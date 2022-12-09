Buhari ‘ll Leave Nigeria Better Than He Met It- Gambari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has extolled President Muhammadu Buhari’s style of leadership, saying the president will be remembered for leaving a legacy of leadership by example and excellence.

Gambari stated this when he inaugurated the 54-seater State House Multi-Purpose Training Centre, fitted with state-of-the-art multimedia equipment, and renovated ward and three new ambulances at the State House Clinic, on Thursday in Abuja.

The New Ward is housing the Medical Out-Patient Department (MOPD), Dialysis unit, HIV/AIDS unit, among others, at the State House Clinic.

According to the Chief of Staff, President Buhari is determined to leave Nigeria better than he met it.

He, therefore, urged public officeholders to emulate the president in the provision of infrastructure and enhancing the capacity of the civil service for service delivery.

”If everybody does their best to improve on what they find, by the time President Buhari leaves office at the end of his administration, he will leave facilities much better than he found them.”

While commending the significant improvements at the Clinic, Gambari noted that the renovated ward would improve the quality of service to staff members and other beneficiaries of the medical centre.

He also applauded President Buhari for enhancing the capacity of State House staff and all Agencies of government to deliver to the best of their abilities.

At the Multi-Purpose Training Centre, Gambari affirmed that the Buhari administration was committed to promoting excellence in public service, driven by ICT development.

He added that directors in the Federal civil service aspiring for the position of Permanent Secretary must pass ICT proficiency test.

”You cannot become a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria anymore unless you have a solid ICT background.

”The State House is supposed to be an epitome of excellence and that’s why whether it’s the Press Centre, or the ongoing Presidential VIP Wing of State House Clinic, this new Centre is an addition to the standard of excellence expected at the Villa,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, said the training centre would enhance the ability and capacity of staff as well as other users, in the public sector, in service delivery.

He recalled that the State House ICT Training Centre was commissioned last year, noting that the management recognises that ICT is the driver of development and a positive workforce.

Umar announced that Galaxy Backbone in collaboration with State House has concluded arrangements for a training session on ICT with all Federal Permanent Secretaries at the newly inaugurated 54-seater auditorium.

At the Clinic, the Permanent Secretary told the Chief of Staff that the medical centre has some of the ”best hands in their various fields” in Abuja and around the country.

According to him, some of the medical staff can compete with their peers globally.

While commending the medical staff for their dedication and cooperation, Umar said the management would soon upgrade an ICT-driven system for the supply of drugs, consumables and everything needed to run the Clinic more effectively.

NAN