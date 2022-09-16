While Growing Up, I Felt Inferior, Insecure – BNXN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, BNXN, formerly called Buju, has opened up about his struggle with social insecurity during the early years of his career.

The singer disclosed this during an interview with Joey Akan, the music journalist.

It could be recalled that the singer was born in Lagos but comes from Akwa Ibom state. BNXN grew up in Gbagada with his family and later relocated to Mowe in Ogun state.

Speaking on the class difference between his background and the people he mingled with, the singer stated that he felt insecure and inferior at a point.

“I moved to Mowe at around 10-11 years of age. I had to school in Ogun state. Gbagada had a whole more happening in it. Mowé was a lot more rural. There, it was very hard to dream,” he said.

“Everyone around was the affluent ones. But we were just regular middle-class people. I found myself coming to Lagos just to feel something. I was very insecure.

I went to some of the best schools.

“I met kids from the best backgrounds but I wasn’t that guy. Whenever they were having certain conversations, I always somewhat felt inferior, especially when I told my friends I wanted to make music.

“I didn’t feel like I could fit in but I knew I could achieve it. Sometimes, that social switch messed with me. You’d ask me where I stayed and I’d lie to you I was in Lagos. Nobody followed me home but some knew.

“If anything, it was the dynamics in living [that I held onto]. People were interested in hearing you out. I enjoyed the fact that no one was judging anyone. And there was a sense of community.”