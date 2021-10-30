Nnamdi Kanu Did Not Give No-Election Order In Anambra, Says Abaribe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, says that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and his group never said that election should not be held in Anambra State.

Abaribe disclosed this in a town hall meeting with the leadership and students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka saying that fifth columnists are behind the no election order and not Kanu or IPOB.

According to the former Abia State deputy governor, Kanu’s lawyers confirmed that the order did not come from their leader.

“Who gave the order that there will be no election? IPOB has never said that there will be no election in Anambra. It is the handwork of 5th columnists,” Abaribe said.

African Examiner writes that there has been tension over the planned conduct of the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State.























