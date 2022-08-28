Why Am Yet To Endorse Any Presidential Candidates For 2023– Charly Boy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy have opened up on why he’s yet to endorse a candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Charly Boy, in an interview with Arise TV, stated that he has been under pressure to announce his presidential candidate but he’s yet to do that until he interacts with and interrogates all of them involved.

According to him, any candidate who has a different story” and “inspires hope” will have his support.

Charly Boy said: “I have been under intense pressure to say who my preferred candidate is, but I’ll say that at my own time when it is right.

“I still have to interact with these candidates and interrogate as many candidates as possible so that I know exactly what I am telling my children to do.

“They have to come with a different story, not the one we have been used to for a long time. They have to inspire hope, that person must be who we look up to emulate.”

He also stated that the hopelessness in Nigeria has however united youths.

“I think the hopelessness has united a lot of outstanding, exceptional youths of Nigeria and I just hope that this great change that we desire, that we so badly need will happen at least while I’m still alive,” Charly Boy said.