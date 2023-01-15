Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 3-1 To Win Spanish Super Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to win the Spanish Super Cup, their first trophy since coach Xavi Hernandez took over.

Inspired by electric teenager Gavi, who scored himself and set up goals for Robert Lewandowski and Pedri Gonzalez, the Catalans shone, while Karim Benzema netted a late consolation for a disappointing Madrid.

The good news for Xavi is that it wasn’t just Gavi who shone. Ronald Aruajo dominated at the back, Frenkie de Jong was superb in midfield and buzzing around Robert Lewandowski up front Pedri and Ousmane Dembele ran a tired flat looking Real Madrid ragged.