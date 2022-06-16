Why ASUU Issue Is Complicated – Lai Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has stated that the issue concerning the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other three university-based unions is more complicated than many Nigerians know.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known to State House correspondents after the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Answering questions on why the government approved the establishment of e-learning centers but was not able to resolve problems with unions in public universities for the students to go back to school, Lai Mohammed stated that strike is not as simple as many persons think it to be.

He said: “And then the other question has to do with the with ASUU strike. I think if I remember this e-learning, I think it has to do more with primary schools and not universities.

“And I don’t think because we’re having challenges with the university lecturers, we should stop primary school students from continuing with their education.

“And I wish that the ASUU issue is as simple as many of us think it is. I don’t think it’s that simple. But I want to assure you that a lot is going on behind the scenes.

“And I think probably the Minister of Education will be better positioned to give the details. But like any government, if we’re not concerned, we would not set up all the committees which have been working. If we are not concerned, we will not be looking for means to even assuage the feelings of the Union.

“We’re worried, we’re concerned, and we’ll continue to work towards finding an early resolution of the problem.”