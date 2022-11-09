Nigerians React As Keyamo Speaks On Tinubu’s Alleged Drug Trafficking In US

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The reaction of the spokesperson for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, concerning the document alleging that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was indicted in a drug trafficking and money laundering case in the United States has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner writes that the statement was issued on Tuesday which alleged that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress was involved in money laundering and drug trafficking.

Reacting to this development, Keyamo took to his verified Twitter account on Wednesday, saying that those making the claims were chasing a lost battle.

“Sign of frustration: They are seeking to wake a horse long dead and buried and for which a media house publicly apologised in 2016 when they tried to use the story”, he said.

African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of Nigerians as seen on Twitter.

@’Fisayo Soyombo writes: “The ignominy that a Bola Tinubu presidency will land Nigeria will be unprecedented.

“Imagine being lost in Democracy or Independence Day celebrations, & a US court suddenly releases fresh evidence of your president’s past dealings.”

@Ahmed Salami: writes: “A document dated October 9th, 1993 is what a journalist in Nigeria tagged as a fresh “leaked document”. Don’tforget; no mainstream had posted this baseless paper because those who tried it before were begging for an out-of-court settlement.”

@novieverest writes: “Festus Keyamo went to Bloomberg’s article and cropped a part he wants and posted it. How did that dude become a SAN? What kind of SAN is he?”

NK£M #PeterObi2023 writes: “Ajuri and Festus Keyamo will have busy days ahead hopping from one tv station to another to launder Asiwaju’s image with more lies but we dey here.This matter will be dragged till the average person on the street knows who Bola Tinubu is.We will never have a criminal as president.”

@Nkemchor_ writes: “Festus Keyamo if any media house apologized then it means your candidate must have threatened them. Do you really expect Nigerians to believe you over a confirmation made by a US court. You are a clown.”

@Nkemchor_ writes: “Festus Keyamo , a whole SAN . Is this the best argument you could come up with to defend your drug baron?”

@StephenGMA01 writes: “You’re a SAN Festus Keyamo, why not sue the US government for trying to blackmail your candidate Bola Tinubu ?”

@Nedumcity_ writes: “If Asiwaju Amoda Ogunlere (Pablo Escobar) becomes President, every country go collect. Illicit drugs will become legal in Nigeria and it will be transported round the world. Tinubu must never happen to Nigeria. Even Keyamo and Adamu knows this. Good Morning Nigeria.”

@TheFinalRabbi writes: “Old story, new date. The sad reality is jungle never still mature. This thing pain una die. Keyamo, is this man you want as a role model for your sons? A drug baron? Is this why you are hiding him from the media? Shame!!!”

@Shehusky writes: “Festus Keyamo mocked Obidients’ bank accounts as catfish accounts that cannot donate much to Peter Obi campaign fund. Now you can understand why APC deliberately impoverish Nigerians to weaken us politically. He’s actually happy that Nigerians are poor to challenge them.”

@okekepolice writes: “So Festus Keyamo is marketing a drug criminal to Nigeria? No wonder our youths were murdered at Lekki toll gate to protect the criminal enterprise Keyamo is protecting.”