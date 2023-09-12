Why Being Faithful In Marriage Is Difficult – Richard Mofe-Damijo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, better known as RMD, has stated that being loyal to one’s spouse is indeed difficult.

RMD stated this in a recent interview with popular comedian Teju Babyface where he spoke about marriage and remaining faithful.

According to him, married men are often targets of women with ill intentions, and it is difficult to stay away.

RMD said: “It is very hard, let’s face it. Every one of us that is married, we are the target, I mean look at women, how can we escape it.”

He also described the women to biblical figures with ill intentions who plan the downfall of men in the Bible, like Jezebel and Delilah.

“Women are like Jezebel, they are like Delilah. They prepare The only way you can perpetuate the real intentions of the enemy is to constantly aim at the image of God or the symbol of authority at any time, you shoot it down,” he stated.

The actor also admonished men to learn how to stand tall in the face of adversity as he likened the situation of temptation as a warfare and men should be the commander.



He said: “It’s like being a general , it’s like being a commander in a battlefield. You drop and the battalion scatters. It is very difficult, you have to get to a point where your wife understands what she is up against as well because if she is not up to speed or up to date on what she is up against then your flanks are open. I don’t go to clubs unless I am entertaining people from out of town or if I have work. If I go, it means I have my flanks protected and I’m sure I’d leave there unscathed no matter what happens.”

He also stated that that women who prefer to leave their husbands after one case of infidelity are not grounded.





