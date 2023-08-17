Why FG Cannot Solve All Nigerians’ Problems –Remi Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has stated that the federal government cannot address all the needs of the Nigerians as there are limitations.

Tinubu made this known when she hosted the National Executive of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS).

She said: “We cannot solely depend on the government to meet all our needs. It is imperative that we rally around each other and provide the necessary assistance.”

She also highlighted the need for a joint effort to tackle societal challenges and she urged individuals to extend their support networks beyond official channels.

Tinubu also used the opportunity to call on women to be in the front seat in guiding the younger generation so that they can get positive values and ethical principles.

She also talked about the need of protecting the youths from the negative impact of social media.





