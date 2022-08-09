Why I Called ‘Tinubu’s Men’ To Commission Projects In Rivers – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has opened up on the reasons for inviting members of the opposition political parties to commission projects in his state.

Governor Wike made this known in the commissioning of the Ogbunuabali Eastern Bypass dualized road in Port Harcourt on Tuesday saying that he wants them to come and see what he has done and take the message back home.

He said: “Nobody can stop me from bringing people from other walks of life to see what we have been able to do, and what we are doing in Rivers state.

“Yesterday, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sawolu was here. Today the former Governor of Sokoto was here, on Thursday the Speaker of the House of Representatives will be here to commission the assembly residence.

“Go and see the wonders that God helped us to do.

“Whether you are in Labour Party, APC or PDP, it is to invite you to come and see, and then go back home and compare.”