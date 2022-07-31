Group Raises Alarm Over Destruction Of APC Senatorial Candidate’s Bill Boards By PDP Agents In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A political pressure group, Like Minds Initiative (LMI), has condemned in strong terms the recent destruction of campaign bill boards of the ruling All progressive Congress APC 2023 Candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district, Princess Ada Ogbu, by suspected members of the People’s Democratic party PDP and its agents in the area.

African Examiner reports that the APC female Senatorial flag bearer will be slugging it out with the incumbent Senator representing the district, who is a former governor of Enugu state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani of the PDP.

Reacting to the development, via a statement made available to Our Correspondent on Sunday in Enugu, the State Coordinator of Like Minds Initiative, Hon. Ezeh Tochukwu Vincent, who said the action was unwarranted and uncalled for, described it as uncivilized.

“We are therefore, calling on president Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of police, IGP, Baba Akali, State Commissioner of Police Mohammed Lawal and Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to as a matter of urgency call the PDP members and their agents to order in the state.

The Coordinator, also urged the IGP to kindly use his good office to direct the Enugu state Commissioner of Police to provide adequate security for Princess Ogbu, so as to guarantee her safety as the electioneering period gathers momentum.

According to Ezeh, the need for Mr. President, the police Chiefs and Governor Ugwuanyi to intervene is necessary so that the State will continue to enjoy the relative peace she is presently enjoying.

The LMI State Coordinator, who accused the PDP members of engaging in such act even when election campaigns have not started, said “they are trying to use such intimidating method to cause political tension in the state, so as to scare other political parties and their Candidates not to campaign vigorously when the time comes, but we are going to resist them”

“We all know that if such uncivilized act is not nip in the bud now, it would do serious harm to our dear state” calling on well- meaning Enugu citizens irrespective of party affiliation to join hands in condemning such unwarranted action against the APC Enugu East Senatorial Candidate, Princess Ada Ogbu for the interest of our dear State.

“I think the PDP led government in the state wants to use this intimidating method to scare away other parties Candidates, so as to continue to enjoy the political monopoly they have been enjoying since 1999 in the state.

“This idea of destroying Princess Ada Ogbu’s bill boards shows that the PDP is already afraid of the APC ahead of the 2023 general election, because they know that we are going to send them packing.

“If not that fear is gripping them already, while should they begin to destroy campaign bill boards of opponent in an election that is still remaining months to come.

“Why are they afraid? Why is fear gripping them? It’s simply because they know that their political game is over in the state, come 2023.

“They are trying to scare Princess Ogbu out of the race because she is a Woman. So, that is why we are calling on the security agencies, particularly the IGP and Commissioner of Police in Enugu state to provide her security for her safety.