Why I Did Not Honour EFCC’s Invitation – Umar Farouq

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), apologising for failing to appear before the commission to answer questions on the alleged laundering of N37.1 billion during her tenure.

Meanwhile, the suspended National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) Halima Shehu has reported to the commission.

The African examiner understands that she is providing the necessary information to the agency’s interrogators.

However, she is not detained at the commission. She is expected to report to the commission every day until the conclusion of the investigation.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



