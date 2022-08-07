Amusan Wins Gold At Commonwealth Games, Sets New Record

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan again won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.

The world champion successfully defended her title at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday in the women’s 100m hurdles final as she was able to run a game record of 12.30.

Amusan was one of the favourites to get the gold at the tournament following her impressive showing at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the United States, which saw her break multiple records to win Nigeria’s first gold at the World Championships.

Amusan made sure to replicate that fine display in Europe, proving that it was no fluke as the 25-year-old ran a blistering 12.30secs to claim the gold and also set a new Commonwealth Games Record in Birmingham.