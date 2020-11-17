Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Umahi

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, has stated that he has left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over “injustice” done to the south-east PDP, surprised why the PDP has not zoned the presidency to the region.

African Examiner reports that there have been speculations that the governor was about to decamp to the APC because of his aspiration in the 2023 election.

Umahi who became governor in the PDP platform twice in a press conference in Abakaliki confirmed that he has joined the ruling party.

He said: “Let me clear the air and state that I never sort for the ticket of PDP Presidency and I will not. Whoever said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous. Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?”

“It is expected that over 8000 delegates would elect the person and such promise cannot happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous, but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from Southeast that can take the slot of PDP.

“Why am I moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised Southeast any position, there was no such discussion, however I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South East by the PDP since 1998 till date.”

Spread the love





















