Why I Have Never Tasted Alcohol, Cigarettes In My Life – Akpabio

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has disclosed that he has never indulged in alcohol or cigarettes in his life due to their harmful effects to the human system.

Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, made this revelation while teaching select secondary school students the ideals of life and how to keep a healthy lifestyle.

The students, who were selected from different secondary schools across the country, participated in the grand finale of the National Quiz Competition organised by the National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies.

Speaking on the theme, ‘The Legislature And Democracy,’ Akpabio enjoined the youths to abstain from vices that could negatively affect their dreams and aspirations in life.

He said: “You should strive to become visionary leaders in the future by abstaining from things that would truncate your dreams and goals.

“In my case, I have never smoked cigarettes or taken alcohol before. This is because, growing up, I listened to parental guidance.

“As a kid, I usually see a man who would stagger on the road and fall into the gutters. I asked my mum who told me it was because he was drunk.”

Speaking on the importance of abstinence from alcohol and substance abuse, he said, “Some people would drink alcohol and drive home while others would drink and drive to paradise”.





